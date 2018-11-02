Video Shows Migrant Caravan Members Throwing Rocks at Helicopter

A viral video shows members of the migrant caravan throwing rocks and molotov cocktails at a helicopter as it precariously hovers overhead.

The footage shows the migrants lobbing rocks at the chopper, which quickly veers away before returning.

One of the migrants is seen carrying a molotov cocktail as he walks towards the helicopter.

This migrant caravan is coming so peacefully. Just look at the rocks of peace being thrown at the helicopter and the Molotov cocktail of peace at the :40 second mark. This is what elected Democrats support allowing in to our country unchecked. pic.twitter.com/VvaAe859h9 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 1, 2018

“This migrant caravan is coming so peacefully. Just look at the rocks of peace being thrown at the helicopter and the Molotov cocktail of peace at the :40 second mark. This is what elected Democrats support allowing in to our country unchecked,” commented Robby Starbuck.

The video has received over half a million views since being posted earlier this week.

The footage underscores why President Trump and Republicans have attempted to keep the caravan in the national conversation on the eve of the mid-term elections and why Democrats are loathe to discuss the issue.

During his remarks on Thursday, Trump warned that the U.S. military will consider throwing rocks “a firearm,” adding that he hoped there would be no need to fire on the migrants.

“It’s the military. I hope — I hope there won’t be that, but I will tell you this: Anybody throwing stones, rocks — like they did to Mexico and the Mexican military, Mexican police, where they badly hurt police and soldiers of Mexico — we will consider that a firearm,” the president said.

Trump is sending more than 5,000 troops to the border to help deal with any security problems.

On whether the military at southern border might fire on migrants, Pres Trump says "I hope not." "I hope there won't be that, but I will tell you this – anybody throwing rocks… we will consider that a firearm, because there's not much difference." https://t.co/fyk1ncmiwj pic.twitter.com/OGbFHFhB3A — ABC News (@ABC) November 1, 2018

