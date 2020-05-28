Video Shows Minneapolis Rioter Demanding "Shoot the White Folks!"

A video uploaded to Twitter from the scene of the riots in Minneapolis last night captures the audio of someone demanding the rioters “shoot the white folks.”

Minneapolis was engulfed in absolute bedlam last night as rioters and looters exploited anger of the death of George Floyd to tear apart the city.

Mask-wearing criminals began by ransacking Target before turning their attention to numerous other stores and businesses as police stood down.

The clip shows a group of men cruising around in a car as fires burn around them.

“Shoot the white folks! one woman demands.

So far, targets of violence include Wendy’s, AutoZone, McDonalds and Dollar Tree.

One wonders if the authorities will actually bother to do anything if the looters start fanning out into middle class white neighborhoods.

It’s also important to remember that the violence is not just being incited by black criminals – as the clip below illustrates – white Antifa extremists are also involved.

With the unrest now spreading to Los Angeles, some are fearing a repeat of the L.A. riots which led to 63 people being killed, 12,000 arrests and over $1 billion in property damage.

This looks like antifa black bloc. Antifa accounts on social media are already crowdfunding bail money for any comrades that may get arrested. #Minneapolis #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/YlFzz3Xzbd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!