Video Shows NYPD Officer Tossing Female Protester to the Ground

Image Credits: Screenshot.

A New York Police Department officer threw a female protester to the ground as protests continued in cities around the country.

A Newsweek reporter posted video of the incident, saying that an officer threw her to the ground calling her a “stupid fucking bitch.”

One woman on social media claimed that the woman hit her head and had a violent seizure and went to the hospital.

“The cop pushed her so hard at Barclays & she flung back. She is tiny,” she wrote. “Now she’s in the ER after a serious seizure.”

She also posted video of the incident.

Lockdown is officially over in the city of Minneapolis as looters and rioters descend upon the city destroying everything in their path for what they deem as "justice" for the murder of George Floyd this past Monday.

