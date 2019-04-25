Video: Smart Chimp Uses Smartphone to Check Social Media

Social media is going ape over a chimp who has been filmed intelligently scrolling through Instagram posts.

The video appeared at therealtarzann Mike Holston’s instagram page four days ago and has since gone viral, with over 1.5 million views as of writing.

“The chimpanzee appears to have mastered the ability to swipe through different photographs, but fortunately does not appear to know how to properly frame an image or switch between still and video modes,” notes the UK’s Daily Mail.

Some online expressed concern over the ape’s apparent intelligence:

This is not terrifying at all. pic.twitter.com/ExUfwZa2Gh — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 25, 2019