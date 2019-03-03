Video: SNL Knocks Dianne Feinstein, Green New Deal

“Saturday Night Live” dunked on the Green New Deal in a sketch featuring their version of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).

Feinstein, portrayed by Cecily Strong, is confronted by a group of environmentally-conscious elementary school students similar to Feinstein’s actual encounter last week, where she proceeds to shut down their pleas for the socialist Green New Deal proposal.

Last week, student supporters of the Green New Deal confronted Feinstein at her office over her refusal to support the socialist proposal in the Senate.

“There’s no way to pay for it,” Feinstein told the children. “I don’t agree with what the resolution says. That’s part of it.”