Video: SNL Mocks Trump's Trade Feud With China

After a brief hiatus, “Saturday Night Live” roared back to life with a cold open that took aim at both Fox News and the White House. Alec Baldwin reprised his role as President Donald Trump, fresh off their most recent Twitter feud.

Leslie Jones was “Outnumbered Overtime” host Harris Faulkner, and she jumped right in with a barb at the perceived lack of diversity at Fox. “I’m Harris Faulkner, and you’re watching ‘Outnumbered.’ ‘Outnumbered’ is the title of the show, and how I feel at Fox News.”

Baldwin’s Trump then appeared as part of a press conference with the leaders of the Baltic states, where he urged them to hurry things along.

