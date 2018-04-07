Video: Spine-Chilling Sounds in Hawaiian Sky Terrify Users

With weird sounds being heard in many parts of the world, scientists remain skeptical about the phenomenon being caused by supernatural factors.

A user nicknamed Snippins has published a video on YouTube showing the Hawaiian sky with “unusual and unexplained noises,” which many described as sounding like trumpets.

Most users remain at loggerheads over the origin of the sounds, with some suggesting that “Jesus Christ is coming soon.”

Others recalled that similar phenomena have been tracked elsewhere in the world, a stance that was supported by the author of the video who said in his comment on the clip that this was not the first time it had been heard, “but it’s been heard in multiple places all strangely at the same time.”

Snippins added that “most scientific research points to natural causes such as tidal waves, methane explosions, underground earthquakes, or shifting sand dunes,” which could have caused the sounds.