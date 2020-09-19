Video: Spirit Airlines Flight Attendant Threatens Passenger With Arrest Over 'Patriotic' Mask

A Spirit Airlines flight attendant was caught on video harassing a passenger for his American flag face covering, claiming it was “not legal” to wear.

“What do you have underneath this? This is not legal to wear,” the attendant tells the passenger.

“I’m wearing a mask – Legal by who? Legal by who? What’s wrong with my mask?” the passenger asks.

“It is not legal according to the CDC,” the attendant replies.

“Really?”

“Really. That’s why I handed you a mask.”

“Show me those rules,” the passenger says.

“I don’t have to show you the rules.”

“Well, I don’t have to wear the mask that you gave me. I’m wearing the mask that I have. I’ve been on 20 flights, okay? I’ve literally been on 20 flights with this same exact mask. Alright? I’m done talking,” the passenger says.

“Well, so am I. And I’ll have the authorities waiting for you when we land,” the attendant sneers.

The incident blew up on social media, prompting Spirit Airlines to directly address the conflict, claiming gaiter face coverings “may not be effective.”

“Safety is Spirit Airlines’ first priority. The CDC cautions that gaiters may not be effective, and we require Guests to double up gaiters so they’re dual-layered. We welcome Guests who wants to show their pride with an American flag on a face covering that meets with our policy,” the airline stated on Twitter.

Safety is Spirit Airlines’ first priority. The CDC cautions that gaiters may not be effective, and we require Guests to double up gaiters so they’re dual-layered. We welcome Guests who wants to show their pride with an American flag on a face covering that meets with our policy. — Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) September 18, 2020

As Infowars has reported, a scientific peer-reviewed study published by the CDC’s Emerging Infectious Diseases Journal found that face masks don’t effectively prevent the transmission of flu-like viruses.

“There is limited evidence for their effectiveness in preventing influenza virus transmission either when worn by the infected person for source control or when worn by uninfected persons to reduce exposure. Our systematic review found no significant effect of face masks on transmission of laboratory-confirmed influenza,” the study states.

CDC’s Redfield says masks are “guaranteed” to protect you against COVID. Here’s the history of now admitted lies about masks.

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!