VIDEO: State-Run Television Tells German Children To Convert To Islam And Date Adult Muslim Men
European children are being indoctrinated into Islam
The Alex Jones Show -
January 16, 2018
Alex Jones exposes how state-run German television is indoctrinating children to convert to Islam.
