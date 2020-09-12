VIDEO: Students can't answer basic questions about 9/11

Ahead of the 19th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, Campus Reform spoke to students to see what they knew about the tragic event in the nation’s history.

While most students had very broad and general knowledge about the day’s events, many did not know basic details about which U.S. cities were attacked and who was responsible for the attacks.

WATCH:

“The loss of the lives of the tower” one student responded when asked what the country commemorates on 9/11.

“The two Twin Towers that were standing there in, I believe it is…no I can’t tell you where it’s at,” another student said.



Campus Reform then asked students if they remembered who carried out the attacks.

“I don’t [remember],” one student said. “I think it was just two immigrants that flew planes.”

“I know it was the Middle East,” another added. “I’m not sure who exactly.”

“Like the Taliban, or like Afghanistan, or like Iraq” one student wondered aloud before settling on Osama bin Laden.

