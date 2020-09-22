Video: Students Educated About Institutional Racism Of Planned Parenthood

With the latest trend being to root out and cancel anything and everything as racist, Campus Reform went to the University of Florida to see if students know about something that really has been institutionally racist since its inception, Planned Parenthood.

It is well documented that the founder of Planned Parenthood, Margaret Sanger, was a virulent racist and eugenicist. In a 1919 letter titled, “Birth Control and Racial Betterment,” Sanger wrote how selective breeding could “assist the race toward the elimination of the unfit.”

In an essay from 1921, titled, “The Eugenic Value of Birth Control,” Sanger also discussed how eugenics can solve “racial” problems.

“Today eugenics is suggested by the most diverse minds as the most adequate and thorough avenue in the solution of racial, political and social problems,” Sanger wrote.

As noted in Alex Jones’ 2007 documentary, “Endgame: Blueprint for Global Enslavement,” Sanger also recommended in a letter to fellow eugenicist Clarence J. Gamble discussing the “Negro Project,” that hiring a “negro physician” could be helpful in convincing “colored negroes” in the South about the value of eugenics.

“We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population and the minister is the man who can straighten out that idea if it ever occurs to any of their more rebellious members,” Sanger wrote.

Sanger’s legacy is so toxic that for several years Planned Parenthood has been distancing itself from her, and slowly erasing her from its history.

With all of this in mind, Campus Reform asked students if they support removing America’s “racist” institutions, statues, and figures, before hitting them with these facts about Planned Parenthood:

“America has like a really toxic past and we shouldn’t be like memorializing that,” one student commented, with another adding “I think it’s good. I think as a country we need to progress past like idolizing racist figures.”

“He should be held accountable, or she should be held accountable for what they said,” another student commented, with a further student adding “Stop being racist. To exterminate any human being is not okay.”

“People as individuals need to really decide for themselves if they want to support it or not. But I know I definitely wouldn’t if the f***ing leader said that,” another student said.

Others were not so sure, however.

One student was asked to guess who said the quote about ‘exterminating the Negro population’ and ludicrously suggested that President Trump was a prime candidate.

A further student admitted she was “actually surprised,” because “Planned Parenthood is usually a very liberal and inclusive organization.”

Others used cognitive dissonance and refused to tie the organisation to its founder, with one student saying that “as long as the organization itself isn’t being racist, we can’t really go after the organization itself for it.”

“I still think Planned Parenthood is important and needs to like continue on,” another student concluded.

So, to conclude, for some young people as long as an organisation is doing something ‘liberal and inclusive’, like exterminating babies, it shouldn’t matter if its founder loved Hitler. Those Paw Patrol cartoons must go, however.

