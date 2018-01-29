VIDEO: Students hate Trump’s SOTU…before it even happens!

This Tuesday, President Donald Trump will give his first State Of The Union address to the nation.

Critics of Trump have already begun to express displeasure with his actions in the days leading up to the speech, leading some to wonder whether this opposition is substantive, or rooted in a distaste of Trump as a person.

Wanting to find out, Campus Reform headed to New York University to ask students their opinions of President Trump’s State of the Union. The only problem for them was that the speech would not take place for another seven days…

Would that stop them from giving strong, condemnatory opinions on the speech?

See for yourself:


Related Articles

Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg to Skip Trump’s State of the Union

Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg to Skip Trump’s State of the Union

U.S. News
Comments
Scarborough: Only 'Very Very Stupid' People Think Trump Won't Be Charged With Obstruction

Scarborough: Only ‘Very Very Stupid’ People Think Trump Won’t Be Charged With Obstruction

U.S. News
Comments

Department of Commerce Forecasts Higher Tourism to U.S.

U.S. News
Comments

House Intel meets Monday and could vote on memo release

U.S. News
Comments

California Teacher Under Investigation By School Board For Degrading Military

U.S. News
Comments

Comments