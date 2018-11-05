Video Surfaces of Near-Collision Between Chinese, US Ships

A Chinese destroyer that closed to within 45 yards of a U.S. Navy ship during a September mission in the South China Sea reportedly warned the American vessel it would “suffer consequences” if it didn’t redirect its course.

The People’s Republic of China destroyer Luoyang delivered the message to the USS Decatur during their September 30 showdown near Gaven Reefs, the South China Morning Post reported Sunday, citing the British Ministry of Defence’s transcript of the incident.

2018년 9월 남중국해 The Chinese Luyang destroyer vs the USS Decatur Never-before-seen footage:

A near collision between a Chinese and a US warship in the South China Sea. https://t.co/Bnqo8YtS7D pic.twitter.com/BhAJcZ8dRS :@SCMPNews — qlstnfp (@qlstnfp) November 4, 2018

“You are on [sic] dangerous course,” the Chinese warship warned. “If you don’t change course your [sic] will suffer consequences.”

Read more