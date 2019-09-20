Video: SUV Driver Intentionally Plows Through U.S. Shopping Mall

A driver was arrested after he plowed through a shopping mall in Illinois Friday.

Footage shows a black SUV causing chaos on the lower level of the Woodfield Mall in North Chicago, slamming into walls and stores and destroying kiosks.

So this just happened at Woodfield. I’m safe. Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/fOfhtPkWvr — ronin (@nipsfalloff) September 20, 2019

Initial reports claimed there was an active shooter situation, however that later turned out to be untrue.

Police said no one was injured.

@SchaumburgIL Police have reported that one vehicle has driven into one of the entrances at @WoodfieldMall. The subject is in custody. At this time, there is no evidence of an active shooter situation. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/bVLoV783Ra — Village of Schaumburg (@SchaumburgIL) September 20, 2019

“Shaumburg Police have reported that one vehicle has driven into one of the entrances at Woodfield Mall,” a statement from the Village of Shaumburg reads.

“The subject is in custody. At this time, there is no evidence of an active shooter situation. Police are on scene and the mall in is the process of being evacuated. Please avoid the area if possible. The investigation is ongoing. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Photos show the man was later arrested. His identity and a motive have not yet been revealed.

They arrested the guy that drove his SUV into Woodfield Mall pic.twitter.com/6cddJQCneD — milo ☁️ (@IcedVenti) September 20, 2019

This young man was just calmly arrested at Woodfield Mall. Thank goodness no one was seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/aomhRYJusK — Kathy's Joy 🎶JG Concerts🎶 (@kathy_krack) September 20, 2019

This is a developing story…