Video: SUV Driver Intentionally Plows Through U.S. Shopping Mall

A driver was arrested after he plowed through a shopping mall in Illinois Friday.

Footage shows a black SUV causing chaos on the lower level of the Woodfield Mall in North Chicago, slamming into walls and stores and destroying kiosks.

Initial reports claimed there was an active shooter situation, however that later turned out to be untrue.

Police said no one was injured.

“Shaumburg Police have reported that one vehicle has driven into one of the entrances at Woodfield Mall,” a statement from the Village of Shaumburg reads.

“The subject is in custody. At this time, there is no evidence of an active shooter situation. Police are on scene and the mall in is the process of being evacuated. Please avoid the area if possible. The investigation is ongoing. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Photos show the man was later arrested. His identity and a motive have not yet been revealed.

This is a developing story…


