Syrian refugees in the northern German city of Peine started a street fight with other migrants on Saturday night, as the two groups pelted each with stones while chanting “Allahu Akbar” before police moved in to stop the riot.

A video shot on Saturday night shows gangs of migrants running down the street shouting “Allahu Akbar” as they throw stones at another group of men at the end of the street, who then begin running towards them while also shouting “Allahu Akbar”.

The sound of glass being smashed and other weapons being thrown is heard throughout the clip.

According to reports in the German media, “ten refugees with mainly Syrian and Palestinian immigration backgrounds” started the chaos before they clashed with German “citizens with a predominantly Turkish, Kurdish and Lebanese background”.

Around 50 people were involved in the battle during which “several parked cars were damaged by the rampaging people”.

“Police were able to separate the groups with a large squad and reinforcement from other departments,” according to the report. After authorities learned that the two gangs were planning another battle on Sunday night, police arrived in advance to quell any more chaos.

The video of the incident has received over 200,000 views on Facebook, with many Germans reacting with fury in the comments.

Violent conflicts between different Muslims sects have become commonplace in major European cities.

In November last year, the area around the Stalingrad Metro in Paris became a “refugee battleground as rival gangs of migrants set upon each other in shocking scenes of violence.”

