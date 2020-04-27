Video - Teacher Yells At Kids In Closed Park: "I Hope You Both Die a Long, Painful Death!”

A New Jersey high school teacher was caught on film berating a pair of teenagers for daring to walk through a public park that was “closed” due to coronavirus.

Nicole Griggs, a math teacher at Steinert High School in Hamilton Township, is seen yelling at the top of her lungs while walking her dog on a sidewalk outside the park.

“Am I screaming loud enough that you can hear me over your music? Parks closed. You will get arrested if the cops come,” she says at the beginning of the video.

One of the boys can be heard asking, “Can we go over there?”

“Parks closed! The whole area. Get it through your thick head,” she yelled. “You are the reason we are in this situation. You are the problem, not the solution.”

Continuing her tirade, the teacher added, “Go ahead keep recording. Who are you going to show it to? Post me on social media. You’re the idiot doing the wrong thing.”

“I’m just trying to save your ass and save your life. But die, OK. I hope both of you get the coronavirus. I hope you both die a long, painful death,” she shouted, concluding her rant.

The teenagers obeyed her request to post the encounter on social media and it soon went viral on Snapchat and Tik Tok.

The caption of the Tik Tok upload read, “Y’all Mrs Griggs is losing her damn mind how tf is she a teacher #coronavirus.”

A local newspaper, The Trentonian, uncovered a Facebook account run by Griggs under the alias Nikki Leigh where the teacher bragged about “wishing illness” on parents who allowed their child to play on a “closed” playground.

“Rode our bikes near Kuser Park this afternoon and what [do we] see but a younger couple with their daughter maybe 2/3 years old UNDOING the caution tape around the jungle gym so she could slide,” she wrote. “I totally called them out on it, wished illness on them and commented that it was scary to even think they were parents.”

The media’s COVID-19 fear-mongering is turning Americans into angry, belligerent tattletales and it’s further dividing the country.

