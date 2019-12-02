Video: Tesla Drivers Wait Up to an Hour to Charge Electric Vehicles

Tesla owners in California waited in long lines to charge their electric vehicles over the holiday weekend.

Footage out of Kettleman City, the location of one of the largest supercharging sites boasting up to 40 chargers, shows drivers queued up back-to-back in a line about a half mile long.

Testy drivers attempting to juice up after Black Friday sounded off on social media, claiming the wait time was anywhere from thirty minutes to well over an hour.

Another Tesla owner claimed he ran into long lines at a charging station in Buellton.

“Not the worst, but the software could certainly do a better job warning about expected charging delays,” one driver criticized, adding that a mobile supercharger was on site, but not being utilized.

The same scene played out at a charging station in San Luis Obispo, where a line of about 20 cars waited to charge, while a mobile supercharging station reportedly stood idly by.

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars

By the way, get DNA Force Plus 50% off and get a free bottle of Brain Force Plus now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

FBI says Black Friday gun purchase background check numbers are second-largest single day in program history

FBI says Black Friday gun purchase background check numbers are second-largest single day in program history

U.S. News
Comments
Pete Buttigieg Nods as Pastor Says Mexican Illegal Aliens Just Reclaiming Stolen Land

Pete Buttigieg Nods as Pastor Says Mexican Illegal Aliens Just Reclaiming Stolen Land

U.S. News
Comments

Dems’ New Strategy for Defeating Trump: Liberal ‘Media’ Project Mimics Local Journalism to Influence Voters

U.S. News
comments

ICE Catches Alleged Child Sexual Predator Repeatedly Released By Philadelphia Police

U.S. News
comments

Newsweek fires reporter who wrote inaccurate story on Trump’s Thanksgiving Day plans

U.S. News
comments

Comments