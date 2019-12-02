Video: Tesla Drivers Wait Up to an Hour to Charge Electric Vehicles

Tesla owners in California waited in long lines to charge their electric vehicles over the holiday weekend.

Footage out of Kettleman City, the location of one of the largest supercharging sites boasting up to 40 chargers, shows drivers queued up back-to-back in a line about a half mile long.

Testy drivers attempting to juice up after Black Friday sounded off on social media, claiming the wait time was anywhere from thirty minutes to well over an hour.

@Tesla biggest supercharger at Kettleman city, Ca, around 40 chargers but the line is 30 min. Long. Almost every supercharger from LA to SFO is backlogged. Tesla super charging network has not kept up. Spent more time charging than driving. No more long trips on Tesla. pic.twitter.com/hTQKNgikaC — Shawn Nag (@shawn_nag) December 1, 2019 @Tesla I think you can do better with charging situation. This is at Kettleman location. Been sitting here in line for 40 mins and looks like half way there. pic.twitter.com/vb6V5FA872 — Sunny Walia (@crazytoon) December 1, 2019

Another Tesla owner claimed he ran into long lines at a charging station in Buellton.

Ran into same at Buellton and SLO SCs which are "edge" chargers due to the long distance between next stops. Not the worst, but the software could certainly do a better job warning about expected charging delays. pic.twitter.com/79BMuM0okC — T. Rust (@nibblonian) December 2, 2019

“Not the worst, but the software could certainly do a better job warning about expected charging delays,” one driver criticized, adding that a mobile supercharger was on site, but not being utilized.

Was bittersweet to see this show up being prepped for the next day — so no help to us. pic.twitter.com/Cg8xCPuw03 — T. Rust (@nibblonian) December 2, 2019

The same scene played out at a charging station in San Luis Obispo, where a line of about 20 cars waited to charge, while a mobile supercharging station reportedly stood idly by.

Update on the Tesla supercharger at the Madonna Inn. The mobile supercharger was there but did not appear to be charging any vehicles. There were about 20 cars waiting to charge. $tsla $tslaq pic.twitter.com/FCMoTEAIuu — Chris (@ChrisLeeterman) December 1, 2019

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter: Follow @AdanSalazarWins

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars

By the way, get DNA Force Plus 50% off and get a free bottle of Brain Force Plus now!