Video: The Moment The GOP Shooter Opened Fire

Dramatic video from the shooting in Alexandria captured some of the chaos that ensued when a 66-year-old left-wing zealot opened fire on the Congressional GOP baseball team.

More than 25 bullets can be heard ringing through the air in the footage, which was captured by a witness close to the field at the Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Va.

At one point, a man can be seen lying in the middle of the field.

“Do we know where he’s at?” the man recording the video can be heard saying. “I assume people have been calling 911 already.”

Read More


Related Articles

James T. Hodgkinson, Alexandria Shooting Suspect, Dies of Injuries

James T. Hodgkinson, Alexandria Shooting Suspect, Dies of Injuries

U.S. News
Comments
Confirmed: Gunman Was an Anti-Trump Leftist

Confirmed: Gunman Was an Anti-Trump Leftist

U.S. News
Comments

Rand Paul: Armed Capitol Police Prevented A “Massacre”

U.S. News
Comments

Leftist Gunman Shoots Republican Congressman in Media-Inspired Terror Attack

U.S. News
Comments

Top Republican politician ‘shot as gunman fires 50 bullets at baseball game, injuring five’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments