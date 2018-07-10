Think about this…
More money was raised for the Sadiq Khan baby balloon in 3 days (with no media coverage) than for the Trump baby balloon in 30 days (with blanket media coverage).
Their power is waning. It’s literally hot air.
Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.