Think about this…

More money was raised for the Sadiq Khan baby balloon in 3 days (with no media coverage) than for the Trump baby balloon in 30 days (with blanket media coverage).

Their power is waning. It’s literally hot air.

Please share this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HjCf4zJ3_bU

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


Related Articles

What They're Not Telling You About the Brexit Sellout

What They’re Not Telling You About the Brexit Sellout

Video
Comments
VIDEO COMPILATION: Leftists Call For Civil War / Violence Against Conservatives

VIDEO COMPILATION: Leftists Call For Civil War / Violence Against Conservatives

Video
Comments

Idiots Say World Cup is Racist Because a White Team Won

Video
Comments

MSM: Supporting Free Speech Makes You an “Extremist”

Video
Comments

The Comedy Conspiracy

Video
Comments

Comments