Apple, Spotify, Facebook, and Youtube have no-platformed Alex Jones. Not only is this an attack on Free Speech, but on an entire movement against the establishment.
Video: The Truth About Alex Jones
What they’re not telling you
Ashton Whitty - August 12, 2018
While we have you…
Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.
You are our most important contributor.
Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.
We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.