Don’t bullsh*t me; The left doesn’t “care about the children”.

All they care about is using kids as political tools to obtain raw power.

All they care about is manipulating people into supporting open border madness

Please share this video: https://youtu.be/My5TGYvJHbA

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.