The UK government is arresting thousands of people for online comments while actual returning ISIS jihadists roam the streets without even being tracked.

What is happening? Under a Conservative government, why is the UK turning into Sweden?

Share this video! https://youtu.be/wNE1AzUWYiM

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.