Video: 'The View' Host Apologizes After Attack on Pence, Christian Americans

The View host Joy Behar publicly apologized for insulting Vice President Mike Pence and millions of Christians Tuesday.

Back in February, Behar had said Pence might have a “mental illness” after guest Omarosa claimed the former Indiana governor “thinks Jesus tells him to say things.”

Pence responded that Behar was “out of touch,” and exhibiting “religious intolerance”: “It demonstrates how out-of-touch some in the mainstream media are with the faith and values of the American people… It’s just wrong for ABC to have a television program that demonstrates that kind of religious intolerance.”

Later video surfaced from a 2017 Morning Joe interview showing Behar saying she was “being told by God to save this country.”

Last Thursday, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that Behar had called Pence to apologize.

But the closed-door apology was not taken lightly, least of which by actor James Woods who led a Twitter campaign to boycott the ABC network until Behar issued a public apology.

#JoyBehar thinks we are mentally ill. Her manager offered a classic liberal “apology” behind closed doors that none of us received. Will my 1.3 million followers join with me in turning off @ABC until Joy Behar is fired or apologizes to US? #BoycottABC https://t.co/fiEhsIl3G0 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 9, 2018

During a Monday interview, the vice president told Fox News’ Sean Hannity he had accepted Behar’s personal apology, but felt she should also apologize to everyone who felt insulted.

WATCH: @VP Mike Pence​ talks to @seanhannity about @JoyVBehar​'s apology for mocking his Christian faith. Tune in to the full interview tonight on #Hannity at 9p ET. https://t.co/RAluAMKtMI pic.twitter.com/B66KR36vFX — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 12, 2018

“I said to Joy, ‘Of course, I forgive you.’ That’s a part of my faith experience. I did encourage her. And I’m still encouraging her to use the forum of that program or some other public forum to apologize to tens of millions of Americans who were equally offended.”

On Tuesday, that apology came.

Joy Behar publicly apologizes for talking trash on Christians and VP Mike Pence. 😶 pic.twitter.com/KRwCw71gTt — GRANT J. KIDNEY (@GrantJKidney) March 13, 2018

After The View aired the Pence-Hannity segment, Behar read a public apology stating, “So, I think Vice President Pence is right. I was raised to respect everyone’s religious faith. I fell short of that. I sincerely apologize for what I said.”