Video: Thousands Swarm Texas Venue 24-Hours Ahead of Trump-Cruz Rally

Scores of Trump supporters camped outside the Toyota Center in Houston up to 24 hours ahead of a scheduled rally Monday.

Footage shows massive crowds hunkered down in tents, sleeping bags and lawn chairs in anticipation of the president’s event supporting the re-election of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Trump supporters line up early for rally at Toyota Center https://t.co/jgywJZBxlB pic.twitter.com/tapBtd4pLH — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) October 22, 2018

WATCH: Long line to get into President Trump's campaign rally in Texas tonight, including many people who slept in the line overnight. pic.twitter.com/vkLBBXQCqu — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 22, 2018

Thousands of Trump supporters now outside @ToyotaCenter waiting for #MAGA rally. Doors open at 3:30pm. Guy who is #1 in line got here yesterday around noon—rode his motorcycle here from Colorado. #abc13 https://t.co/DUVu89mVDj pic.twitter.com/ZP3q6o1hpn — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) October 22, 2018

A time-lapse video released by KHOU reporter Stephanie Whitfield showed the line wrapped around nearly two city blocks by 8AM Monday.

New time lapse of the line for the Trump rally. Street in front of Toyota Center is full. People are wrapping around the next block too. #HTownRush #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/i5hzNQpYcp — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) October 22, 2018

It’s a sea of @realDonaldTrump and @tedcruz supporters. The line is now spilling into Discovery Green, blocks away from Toyota Center. This is 7+ hours before the rally. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/GrL7mbJRlg — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) October 22, 2018

Supporters also staged a gigantic Trump 2020 parade float outside the venue.

People have been lining up outside of Toyota Center to see President Trump since 6pm yesterday. Doors won’t open until 3:30p for a 6:30p start @FOX26Houston pic.twitter.com/LX4DotVQVt — Deneige Broom (@DeneigeFOX26) October 22, 2018

The huge numbers attending the rally also reportedly affected traffic in the area.

Your PM commute will likely be a mess on I-45 Gulf Frwy and BW 8 as @realDonaldTrump arrives for today's rally at the Toyota Center. Also closures are already in place around the Toyota Center. If you're not going to the rally, avoid these areas if you can #HTownRush #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/86oB6TRpDR — Doug Delony (@DougDelonyKHOU) October 22, 2018

The rally location was moved from the NRG Arena to the 19,000 person capacity Toyota Center last week after “HUGE and unprecedented” ticket demands.

Response for tickets to #MAGA rally #Houston Mon 10/22 has been HUGE and unprecedented! This will be an epic rally, so we’re moving to @ToyotaCenter. Want to make sure everyone coming knows the venue changed! — Brad Parscale (@parscale) October 18, 2018

Trump campaign manager Brad Pascale on Sunday announced they were going to make Houston the “first ever TAILGATER” after 100,000 requests from people to attend the rally were received.

Incredible numbers for #HoustonRally. 100,000+ RSVPs. I have flown in early and my great team is setting up the first ever TAILGATER for outside. So everyone come, room for everyone. Come see @realDonaldTrump inside or out! pic.twitter.com/92M3qBs5tp — Brad Parscale (@parscale) October 21, 2018

“With requests for tickets exceeding over 100,000 online, the Trump Campaign has organized the tailgater to take place in the afternoon leading up to the rally starting at 6:30PM CT,” Parscale said in an announcement on Twitter. “The tailgater will feature food trucks, live music courtesy of the Marcus Elridge Band and the Will Carter Band, appearances by Trump Campaign spokespeople, big screens to see President Trump’s speech, and more.”

