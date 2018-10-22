Video: Thousands Swarm Texas Venue 24-Hours Ahead of Trump-Cruz Rally

Image Credits: twitter, CourtneyABC13.

Scores of Trump supporters camped outside the Toyota Center in Houston up to 24 hours ahead of a scheduled rally Monday.

Footage shows massive crowds hunkered down in tents, sleeping bags and lawn chairs in anticipation of the president’s event supporting the re-election of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

A time-lapse video released by KHOU reporter Stephanie Whitfield showed the line wrapped around nearly two city blocks by 8AM Monday.

Supporters also staged a gigantic Trump 2020 parade float outside the venue.

The huge numbers attending the rally also reportedly affected traffic in the area.

The rally location was moved from the NRG Arena to the 19,000 person capacity Toyota Center last week after “HUGE and unprecedented” ticket demands.

Trump campaign manager Brad Pascale on Sunday announced they were going to make Houston the “first ever TAILGATER” after 100,000 requests from people to attend the rally were received.

“With requests for tickets exceeding over 100,000 online, the Trump Campaign has organized the tailgater to take place in the afternoon leading up to the rally starting at 6:30PM CT,” Parscale said in an announcement on Twitter. “The tailgater will feature food trucks, live music courtesy of the Marcus Elridge Band and the Will Carter Band, appearances by Trump Campaign spokespeople, big screens to see President Trump’s speech, and more.”

