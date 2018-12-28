Video: Transgender Goes Nuts in Store After Being "Misgendered"

A transgender went nuts in a store because an employee “misgendered” him by calling the biological man “sir” in a confrontation that was caught on video.

The clip shows the transgender demanding his “fucking money back” before a woman off camera refers to the individual as a “young man”.

“Excuse me, it’s ma’am, it is ma’am,” barks the transgender before the woman threatens to call the police.

The transgender then accuses the store clerk of calling him “sir,” despite this not being heard on the video until the clerk does subsequently refer to the biological male as “sir”.

He then becomes increasingly irate before yelling, “motherfucker – take it outside – you wanna call me sir again, I will show you a fucking sir!”

“Motherfucker!” shouts the transgender before kicking over a display stand and walking towards the exit.

However, despite the clerk repeatedly apologizing, the transgender returns to continue the argument, demanding the company’s corporate phone number to complain about how he’s been “misgendered several times in this store”.

“I’m gonna ask you for a fifth time to stop calling me a man, because quite literally I am not,” the transgender asserts.

The clerk then again refers to the individual as “sir,” probably on purpose, which causes him to become even more angry.

As the individual leaves, he accuses the clerk of “disrespecting trans people in this store….which I plan on telling the entire LGBTQ community.”

“You’re going to lose money over this,” the transgender states before leaving the store.

It is not known where the confrontation took place. It was posted to Twitter by political commentator Ryan Fournier. The possibility remains that the whole scene was a fake prank, although it looks pretty authentic.

