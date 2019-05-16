Video: Treasonous Investigators Investigated

The finger pointing amongst the Deep State coup minions is taking on feverish proportions.

Former FBI Director Jim Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper are fumbling with a hot potato of treason not seen in the United States since the likes of Benedict Arnold.

According to sources familiar with the records pertaining to the internal Deep State collusion to create an insurance policy to take down newly elected President Trump told, a late-2016 email chain indicated then-FBI Director James Comey told bureau subordinates that then-CIA Director John Brennan insisted the dossier be included in the intelligence community assessment on Russian interference, known as the ICA.

Another massive eye opener just around the bend is the mounting evidence on former CIA Director and self-proclaimed communist John Brennan’s involvement with moving the Steele/Clinton Dossier through corrupt channels in Washington to attain illegal FISA warrants.

So even with all of the silencing of truth-seeking journalists and an ongoing violation of the premier law of the land, the Democrats still can’t avoid the very serious investigation now in the the very capable hands of John H. Durham, the United States attorney in Connecticut, who as a special prosecutor has investigated alleged wrongdoing among national security officials, which included the F.B.I.’s ties to the Boston Mafia.

The pushback will be monumental on the campaign trail and on social media and the propagandized mockingbird media.