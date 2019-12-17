Video: Triggered Democrat Attacks Infowars Reporter at Impeach Trump Rally

An Infowars reporter was assaulted by an anti-Trump leftist Tuesday evening at a Democrat impeachment rally in Austin, Texas.

The female demonstrator, who held a “Dump Trump” protest sign, charged at reporter Savanah Hernandez amid an interview at the “Impeach now, because nobody is above the law” rally taking place at the city hall building.

Hernandez was debating the leftist on the president’s phony rape accusations, when the self-proclaimed “bad-tempered” woman shoved the reporter mid-interview.


“Tried to have a civil debate with some impeachment protesters here in Austin…” Savanah wrote on Twitter.

“I was attacked when a protester got upset because she couldn’t find facts on Google to back up her fake Trump-rape allegations.”

The event was part of Trump impeachment rallies held in Democrat-run big cities across the nation, ahead of what is most likely to be a House impeachment vote Wednesday predicted to be divided along party lines.


Alex Jones breaks down the massive failure the partisan based impeachment scam has become.

Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

CNN In Disbelief Over Own Poll Showing Impeachment Support Collapsing -- Among Democrats!

CNN In Disbelief Over Own Poll Showing Impeachment Support Collapsing — Among Democrats!

U.S. News
Comments
Hollywood to Make Film About Barron Trump Sabotaging Father’s 2016 Campaign

Hollywood to Make Film About Barron Trump Sabotaging Father’s 2016 Campaign

U.S. News
Comments

Has the Ground Zero Mosque Project Returned?

U.S. News
comments

Report: Democrats Have the Votes to Impeach President Trump

U.S. News
comments

Trump Supporters Erupt At Democratic Rep. Slotkin Town Hall After Coming Out In Favor Of Impeachment

U.S. News
comments

Comments