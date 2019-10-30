Video: Triggered Liberal Claims It’s “Criminal Negligence” to Defend 2nd Amendment on Campus

An anti-gun liberal on a college campus in California got triggered over a Turning Point USA sign promoting the US Constitution.

TP USA founder Charlie Kirk explained the group was holding a demonstration at the University of California Riverside when the “violent,” “angry” leftist destroyed their sign.

“Do you hate free speech?” a TP USA member asked the triggered liberal as he walked away after breaking the sign in half.

“What you’re doing is criminally negligent advocating guns on a college campus,” the man claimed.

“Will the campus police investigate?” Kirk asked.

Infowars has been documenting the epidemic of leftist Trump Derangement Syndrome, which often includes triggered liberals turning to violence when they run out of arguments or refuse to have a dialogue.

