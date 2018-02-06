Video: Trudeau Lectures Questioner; ‘Peoplekind’ Is ‘More Inclusive’ Than ‘Mankind’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, infamous for his over the top political correctness, struck again Monday, correcting an audience member at a town hall meeting, who used the word ‘mankind’.

The questioner was a woman associated with the World Mission Society Church of God. She was asking a question about loosening government regulations on religious organizations.

She stated: “So, that’s why we came here today to ask you, to also look into the policies that religious charitable organizations have in our legislation so that it can also be changed because maternal love is the love that’s going to change the future of mankind—”

Then Trudeau interrupted her, stating “We like to say ‘peoplekind,’ not necessarily ‘mankind,’ because it’s more inclusive.”

Yeah. Peoplekind isn’t a word though, is it:

Trudeau’s comment sent the audience into wild applause, and the woman thanked him for correcting her.

“We can all learn from each other,” Trudeau told her.

The entire scenario was downright weird, but not unprecedented.

Trudeau is carrying over such political correctness into policy. Just last week, the Canadian parliament passed an amendment to the national anthem to change the lyrics, ensuring it is now gender-neutral.

Mauril’s bill to make O Canada gender neutral passed third reading in the Senate tonight – another positive step towards gender equality. #inallofuscommand — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 1, 2018

The Canadian government has also begun issuing gender-neutral IDs and health documents to babies.

It may be one thing to bandy around words, but implementing policy based on such political correctness is a different matter, especially when it impacts on issues such as terrorism.