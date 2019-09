Ex-Obama officials are trying to push their agenda through inside the Trump White House. Share this broadcast to get the word out:

Mirror:

The Alex Jones Show | Thursday September 5, 2019 #AlexJones https://t.co/KvuG9QYD8T — Kris Blough (@stopglobalism1) September 5, 2019



Follow Infowars on Telegram:

Obama Officials Propose New Red Flag Laws To Trump!



Stay up to date by following Alex Jones and Infowars on Gab, Minds, and Discord!