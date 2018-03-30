Video: Trump Agrees Repealing Second Amendment Would Be 'Tyranny'

During a speech in Ohio on Thursday, President Trump vowed to protect the Second Amendment, saying that the attacks on it are unjustified and that talk of repealing the amendment could lead to ‘tyranny’.

“We want to protect our Second Amendment,” Trump told supporters.

“You saw the other day where a very important and respected—in some circles—Democrat said we should get rid of our Second Amendment … That’s really–”

“Tyranny!” an audience member shouted out.

Trump smiled and pointed at the person then said he “could be right about that.”

Trump was referring to comments made by retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, who suggested repealing the Second Amendment.

“We’re going to protect our Second Amendment. That’s not going to happen,” Trump continued. “We have the best judges.”

Trump lauded over how many federal judges he has appointed, claiming “we are setting records.” He then referenced Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch by name, calling him “fantastic”.

Gorsuch, a proponent of originalism in interpreting the Constitution, was nominated by Trump last year to fill the vacancy left by the death of Antonin Scalia.

“Your Second Amendment will always be your Second Amendment,” Trump declared, vowing that “We’re not doing anything to that. Not doing anything.”

Trump’s comments echo a tweet he sent out Wednesday vowing that the Second Amendment would “never be repealed!

“As much as Democrats would like to see this happen, and despite the words yesterday of former Supreme Court Justice Stevens, NO WAY. We need more Republicans in 2018 and must ALWAYS hold the Supreme Court!” Trump wrote.