Video: Trump Argues With Reporter, Says Media Want Economy To Suffer

Image Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

President Trump engaged in another verbal tussle with a reporter during a coronavirus daily press briefing Wednesday, doubling down on an earlier claim he made that the media would love to see the US economy go under just so it hurts Trump’s reelection chances.

CBS White House correspondent Paula Reid brought up the following Trump tweet from earlier in the day:

When Reid asked a further question about Trump’s proposed Easter timeline for reopening the country, the President began arguing with the reporter, doubling down on his assertion that the media want the economy to tank, and accusing her of writing “fake news”.

“I think there are certain people that would like to do financially poorly because they think that would be very good as far as defeating me at the polls and I don’t know if that’s so, but I do think it’s so that there are people in your profession that would like that to happen.” The President asserted.

“There are people in your profession that write fake news. They would love to see me for whatever reason because we’ve done one hell of a job. Nobody’s done the job we’ve done, and it’s lucky that you have this group here for this problem or you wouldn’t even have a country left.” Trump added.

Watch:

Trump previously warned that if the economy is shut down for much longer, there will “probably more death from that than anything that we’re talking about with respect to the virus.”

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

US facing TWO EPIDEMICS: Covid-19 & soaring joblessness

US facing TWO EPIDEMICS: Covid-19 & soaring joblessness

Economy
Comments
The Government's Pandemic Strategy Is a Reckless One

The Government’s Pandemic Strategy Is a Reckless One

Economy
Comments

Trump Warns Suicides From Economic Depression Could Surpass Virus Deaths

Economy
comments

It Begins – Cheesecake Factory Tells Landlords Nationwide They Will Not Pay Rent April 1st

Economy
comments

A Massive Surge Of Unemployment Like America Has Never Seen Before

Economy
comments

Comments