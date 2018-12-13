Video: Trump Blasts 'Hypocrite' Democrats on Border Security

President Trump on Thursday sent a message to the American people explaining “hypocrite” Democrats, who previously supported strong borders, are only now opposing border wall funding due to Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Let’s not do a shutdown, Democrats – do what’s right for the American People! pic.twitter.com/bZg07ZKQqo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2018

“The Democrats are absolute hypocrites. All along they’ve been supporting walls, and supporting fences and supporting all sorts of border security,” Trump says, before airing clips of Chuck Schumer, Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama pledging to crack down on illegal immigration.

“The fact is they’ve always supported fences, and walls and partitions, but you know what? They only don’t want to do it because of me. They have to put the people ahead of politics,” Trump says, in a tweet captioned, “Let’s not do a shutdown, Democrats – do what’s right for the American people!”

“We need to have the wall. We need to have border security.”

The president had previously threatened a government shutdown in the event Democrats don’t agree to include wall funding in a year-end spending bill.

On Thursday, Trump tweeted his recent NAFTA re-negotiation, known as the USMCA, would cover any wall costs, effectively helping him keep his campaign promise asserting Mexico would pay for the wall.