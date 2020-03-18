Video: Trump Defends Calling Covid19 "The Chinese Virus"

Image Credits: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images.

As more and more people succumb to the killer coronavirus all over the globe, and as governments begin to lockdown and restrict movement and freedoms of populations, journalists in the US are still complaining that President Trump is using the term “the Chinese virus”.

As we noted yesterday, leftists and the US media are in lockstep with the communist Chinese government, accusing the President of ‘racism’ for using the term, even though the virus provably originated in China.

The mindlessness continued Tuesday during a press briefing, when a reporter told Trump that “critics say that using that phrase creates a stigma.”

The President fired back “No, I don’t think so. I think saying that our military gave it to them creates a stigma.”

Trump was referring to the fact that the Chinese government continues to suggest that the virus did NOT originate in China, and that it was spread by the American military.

“Well China was putting out information which was false, that our military gave this to them, that was false,” Trump said.

Trump later used the phrase again in a tweet:

Today, he continues to use the phrase:

Leftists everywhere are triggering:

No matter that the media was calling it the Chinese virus before Trump was:

Meanwhile, the Chinese government has permanently expelled US reporters from the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and The New York Times. Other US journalists in China are facing heightened communist scrutiny.

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 40% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Migrants at Refugee Camp in Germany Riot, Display ISIS Flags After They're Put Under Coronavirus Quarantine

Migrants at Refugee Camp in Germany Riot, Display ISIS Flags After They’re Put Under Coronavirus Quarantine

World News
Comments
China Purges Major U.S. Media Outlets From Country Amid Coronavirus Information War

China Purges Major U.S. Media Outlets From Country Amid Coronavirus Information War

World News
Comments

Watch: Immigration Lawyer Reveals Brewing Migrant Corona Virus Crisis on Southern Border

World News
comments

Toilet Paper Thefts Skyrocket During Coronavirus Outbreak

World News
comments

Italy: Migrants in Naples Ignore Coronavirus Quarantine

World News
comments

Comments