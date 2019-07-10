Video: Trump Distances Himself From Accused Pedophile Epstein

President Trump commented on the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein case Tuesday, saying that he has not had contact with the accused sex trafficker for over fifteen years.

Answering a question thrown at him during an Oval Office meeting, Trump said “I knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him.”

“I mean, people in Palm Beach knew him. He was a fixture in Palm Beach. I had a falling out with him a long time ago. I don’t think I’ve spoken to him for 15 years. I wasn’t a fan.” Trump continued.

“I was not — yeah, a long time ago. I’d say maybe 15 years. I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you. I was not a fan of his.” Trump added.

The press has seized on comments made about Epstein by Trump way back in 2002, when he said “I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it – Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

Trump distanced himself from Epstein some time ago, however, and even banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago years ago for inappropriate behavior toward young women.

Those facts have not prevented the press from desperately attempting to link Trump to Epstein and his sick perversions.

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell and guest Tim O’Brien labored on Trump’s 17 year old comments, and also went to great pains to point out that Trump’s Secretary of Labor, Alex Acosta, oversaw a 2008 plea deal that let Epstein mostly off the hook on numerous charges of having sex with underaged girls.

“The Florida federal prosecutor who made a very forgiving deal with Jeffery Epstein on similar charges that allowed Epstein to avoid prison is now Donald Trump’s Secretary of Labor.” O’Donnell chirped.

The Acosta case appears to be a whole other story in and of itself.

The MSNBC host essentially suggested that Trump is sympathetic to sex offenders.

“On the younger side. Donald Trump knew about Jeffrey Epstein and what Donald Trump called ‘the younger side.’” Of course, ‘younger women’ does not and should not imply underage girls, just adult women younger then Trump.” O’Donnell stated.

He then added: “To this day Donald Trump has not said a negative word about Jeffrey Epstein.”



Alex Jones warned the public about Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged horrific lifestyle he shared with some of the most influential power brokers on the planet.

O’Brien, a ‘never’ Trumper, brought his own conspiracy theories.

“He admired Epstein’s lifestyle, he admired his freedom, and I think there is a sort of synchronicity between these two guys. They’re not that much different.” the author claimed.

“At one-point Trump and I went, he took me to the Miss Teen America Pageant headquarters on the East Side… And I suspect that that’s something tied into Jeffrey Epstein.” he added, in complete conjecture.

“He is very bold-faced and bald-faced about it and they spent a lot of time together. They ate in one another’s homes, Jeffrey Epstein was a member at Mar-A-Lago.” O’Brien added.

Not one word about Bill Clinton, however, despite the fact that it is proven the former President took at least 24 flights on Epstein’s sex jet and may have even visited his private orgy island.

The attempts to frame Trump and Epstein as good buddies prompted Sean Hannity to slam the media.

“The press in the country is so corrupt, they will use any and everything to smear this President.” Hannity raged.