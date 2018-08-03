Video: Trump Does 'Crazy Bernie' Sanders Impersonation

President Donald Trump did a great impression of Democrat Socialist Bernie Sanders during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Thursday.

Discussing his potential 2020 opponents, Trump described how badly he’d beat “Pocahontas” Elizabeth Warren and “Crazy” Bernie Sanders.

“I’ll tell you, I gotta hand it to Bernie. I saw him up there the other day, that hair is getting whiter and whiter and he’s getting crazier and crazier.”

“And I saw him, ‘We’ll stop Donald Trump, we’re stoppin’ him, we’re gonna stop him.'”

“I looked at my wife and I said, ‘You know what? You gotta hand it to that guy. Man that guy, he doesn’t quit.”

“Crazy Bernie. He is one crazy dude.”

Watch Thursday’s Trump rally below:


