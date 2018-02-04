Video: Trump Jr. Says Dems On 'Greatest Witch Hunt Since Salem'

Donald Trump Jr. “can’t help but think” the team of Democratic donors on special counsel Robert Mueller’s team are on a “witch hunt,” according to an exclusive video interview with The Daily Caller News Foundation.

“In fact, it’s the greatest witch hunt since Salem,” Trump said in the January interview. He explained that the media has staked its credibility on the notion that Russian collusion has to be real. They have pushed this narrative for so long , they need it to be true, and they will do whatever it takes to make it so.

After a major investment of time and legal fees, the only things discovered are “some pretty serious plots … plots that show they weaponized the FBI and DOJ against the duly elected President of this country.” He hopes we get to the bottom of it fast.

