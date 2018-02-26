Speaking with the National Governors Association Monday, President Trump said the Broward County deputies who stood down during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting “weren’t exactly Medal of Honor winners.”

“You don’t know until you’re tested but I think I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon and I think most of the people in this room would have done that too,” Trump said while addressing the nation’s governors at The White House.

Trump also refuted the MSM claim that he wants to arm all teachers, saying, “The headline was Trump wants all teachers to have guns. Trump wants teachers to have guns. I don’t want teachers to have guns, I want highly-trained people that have a natural talent, like hitting a baseball or hitting a golf ball or putting.”

From there, he touched on the debate over mental health and gun ownership, adding, “If we see a sicko, I don’t want him having a gun.”


Related Articles

Parkland Teacher: Shooter Was Wearing Full Metal Body Armor, Helmet, Face Mask

Parkland Teacher: Shooter Was Wearing Full Metal Body Armor, Helmet, Face Mask

Infowars Exclusives
Comments
Video: School Shooting Survivor Slams ‘Virtue-Signaling’ Sheriff

Video: School Shooting Survivor Slams ‘Virtue-Signaling’ Sheriff

U.S. News
Comments

RNC chair: Raising gun purchase age to 21 is ‘on the table’

U.S. News
Comments

Eric Trump: ‘I don’t think it’s a big deal if you raise the age to 21’ for guns

U.S. News
Comments

Google Searches For “Buy a Gun” Hit All Time High

U.S. News
Comments

Comments