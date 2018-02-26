Speaking with the National Governors Association Monday, President Trump said the Broward County deputies who stood down during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting “weren’t exactly Medal of Honor winners.”

“You don’t know until you’re tested but I think I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon and I think most of the people in this room would have done that too,” Trump said while addressing the nation’s governors at The White House.

Trump also refuted the MSM claim that he wants to arm all teachers, saying, “The headline was Trump wants all teachers to have guns. Trump wants teachers to have guns. I don’t want teachers to have guns, I want highly-trained people that have a natural talent, like hitting a baseball or hitting a golf ball or putting.”

From there, he touched on the debate over mental health and gun ownership, adding, “If we see a sicko, I don’t want him having a gun.”