Video: Trump Predicted In 2015 That Epstein Connection Would Cause Trouble For Clintons

With the arrest of alleged sex trafficker and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein this past weekend, many are again looking into the billionaire’s shady ties with the Clintons, a fact that President Trump flagged up four years ago and predicted would come back to bite them.

Appearing at CPAC in 2015, Trump suggested that Bill Clinton had “got a lot of problems coming up, in my opinion, with the famous island with Jeffrey Epstein.”

The ‘famous island’ Trump is referring to is otherwise known as “Orgy Island,” a 72-acre plot in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where a lot of the illicit sexual activities that the billionaire pervert organized occurred.

The New York Post reported in 2016 that “According to a 2011 court filing by alleged Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre, she saw Clinton and Prince Andrew on the island but never saw the former president do anything improper.”

Clinton is also known to have flown numerous times on the so called ‘Lolita express’ plane with Epstein.

Flight records reveal that during at least five of the 26 flights that Clinton made aboard the “Lolita Express,” he ditched his Secret Service detail.

“[O]n a five-leg Asia trip between May 22 and May 25, 2002, not a single Secret Service agent is listed. The U.S. Secret Service has declined to answer multiple Freedom of Information Act requests. … Clinton would have been required to file a form to dismiss the agent detail.” Fox News reported in 2016.

As for Trump’s part in all this, he is perhaps the only person who seems to come out in a good light.

Following a 2018 financial settlement between Florida attorney Bradley Edwards – who represented one of Epstein’s accusers, only to be later sued by Epstein, Edwards claimed that Donald Trump was the ‘only person’ who provided assistance when Edwards served subpoenas and notices to high-profile individuals connected to Epstein.

Edwards: The only thing that I can say about President Trump is that he is the only person who, in 2009 when I served a lot of subpoenas on a lot of people, or at least gave notice to some pretty connected people, that I want to talk to them, is the only person who picked up the phone and said, let’s just talk. I’ll give you as much time as you want. I’ll tell you what you need to know, and was very helpful, in the information that he gave, and gave no indication whatsoever that he was involved in anything untoward whatsoever, but had good information. That checked out and that helped us and we didn’t have to take a deposition of him in 2009.

Ironically, the Clintons even tried to have dirt dredged up on Trump relating to his interactions with Epstein. Indeed, Fusion GPS tried and failed to find evidence of a close relationship between the two men.

As The Washington Times reported, “Ken Silverstein, the reporter who ultimately wrote an Epstein-Trump report, confirmed to The Times that Fusion had sourced the story.”

Mr. Silverstein, who wrote the Vice.Com story, was asked by The Washington Times if Fusion pushed the Epstein-Trump story. Since you asked, yes, they helped me with that, Mr. Silverstein said. But as you can see, I could not make a strong case for Trump being super close to Epstein, so they could hardly have been thrilled with that story. [In my humble opinion], that was the best story written about Trumps ties to Epstein, but I failed to nail him. Trumps ties were mild compared to Bill Clintons.

It is also well documented that Trump barred Epstein from his Mar-a-lago club.

According to an investigation by Radar, Trump was among dozens of renowned New Yorkers who knew Epstein socially but ostracized him after Palm Beach police uncovered the financiers sleazy double life,” adding that Trump “once barred child molester Jeffrey Epstein from his famed Mar-a-lago club after the presidential candidate caught him hitting on a young girl.”

Despite likely running an extensive pedophile ring, Epstein has only served 13 months behind bars for soliciting an underage girl for prostitution.

Proceedings in the latest case will begin Monday.