Video: Trump Ruminates On "Sea Of Blood" In London Hospitals From Stabbings

During his only interview with a UK journalist, President Trump told Piers Morgan that there “is a sea of blood, all over the floors” in London hospitals because “everybody is being stabbed.”

Trump sat down with Morgan to discuss several issues on the last day of his state visit, with the President’s comments about violent crime standing out.

While Morgan, a noted critic of gun violence in the US, tried to steer the conversation more toward gun control scenarios, Trump noted that such violence is not limited to the US.

“In London you have stabbings all over.” Trump noted, adding “I read an article where everybody is being stabbed. They said your hospital is a sea of blood, all over the floors.”

The POTUS discusses gun violence with @piersmorgan. He says unarmed civilians are 'sitting ducks' and don't stand a chance when faced with 'bad guys' with guns. He adds if people were armed during the Paris attacks 'it would have never happened'.#GMBTrump pic.twitter.com/UI9L56Ifgh — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 5, 2019

With regard to gun crime, Trump noted that his administration placed restrictions on bump stocks, and he vowed to look into laws regarding silencers.

The President warned, however, that banning guns would leave innocent citizens as ‘sitting ducks’ for those who obtain guns illegally.

“The bad guys are not getting rid of their guns,” Trump noted.

The President then referenced the massacre last year in Paris, noting that if just ‘one or two or three’ innocent people had been armed ‘it would have never happened’.

Morgan then argued that Americans should not have access to semi-automatic weapons, and pushed Trump to give reasons why they should be legally allowed to own such guns.

“For some people it’s entertaining” Trump answered.

Morgan then ended the topic of conversation by ‘urging’ Trump to make further efforts to prevent gun violence in the US.

Below are more segments from the wide ranging interview.

'I don't see it being on the table.' President Trump says he doesn't see the #NHS being part of a post-Brexit trade deal between the USA and UK.#GMBTrump | @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/ClNjUF6pFW — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 5, 2019

'I never knew you had that kind of sensibility!'@piersmorgan gives @POTUS a gift Winston Churchill himself would have loved 🎩@realDonaldTrump | #GMBTrump pic.twitter.com/K3nj0eGiB3 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 5, 2019

'It was really something.' We can imagine it'll be tough impressing @POTUS, but the Queen and Buckingham Palace seem to have done the job! He says he and Her Majesty 'had a great rapport' and spoke 'non-stop' for an hour and a half.@realDonaldTrump | @piersmorgan | #GMBTrump pic.twitter.com/kjNk6WxVHG — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 5, 2019

President Trump gets defensive when asked about his feud with John McCain, insisting: 'I don't think of him'. He adds: 'I was not a fan, I didn’t like what he did to healthcare. I didn’t like how he handled the veterans…'@piersmorgan | #GMBTrump pic.twitter.com/ONsWgPFgZt — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 5, 2019

'You have to have a standard and you have to stick by that standard.' The POTUS defends his decision to ban transgender people from serving in the military.@piersmorgan | #GMBTrump pic.twitter.com/heBUjhwiUH — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 5, 2019

'I think I have a very good relationship with the people in the United Kingdom.' President Trump says despite the protests, he still loves the UK and its people. (After all, he is half-British!)@piersmorgan | #GMBTrump pic.twitter.com/nGp19lBCG7 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 5, 2019

Does the US President believe in climate change? Trump says he discussed climate change with Prince Charles, who he believes is 'a very good person' who 'wants to have a world that's good for future generations'. pic.twitter.com/QNlXhiS1mO — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 5, 2019

Did Donald Trump really call the Duchess of Sussex 'nasty'? He clarifies his comment and says 'I think she's doing very well'. He adds Prince Harry was 'a terrific guy' and 'couldn't have been nicer'. pic.twitter.com/ARwcyheeiv — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 5, 2019