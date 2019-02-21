Video: Trump Says "Fool" McCabe Is "A Poor Man's J. Edgar Hoover"

President Trump blasted former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe as “a poor man’s J. Edgar Hoover” in front of cameras Wednesday, after McCabe paraded himself on talk shows and news networks while details of his role in a ‘coup’ against Trump emerged.

“I think Andrew McCabe has made a fool out of himself over the last couple of days and he really looks to me like sort of a poor man’s J. Edgar Hoover.” Trump told reporters.

“I think he’s a disaster, and what he was trying to do was terrible and he was caught. I was proud to say we caught him, so we’ll see what happens, but he is a disgraced man. He was terminated, not by me, he was terminated by others,” Trump said during a meeting at the White House.

“The I.G. report was a disaster from [McCabe’s] standpoint,” Trump continued.

“Anybody reading the I.G. report would say, how could a man like this be involved with the FBI? And the FBI has some of the greatest people, some of the finest people you’ll ever meet. But this man is a complete disaster.” the President declared.

The report Trump was referring to, released last April, found that McCabe leaked information to the media regarding the FBI and Justice Department roles in an investigation of the Clinton Foundation “in a manner designed to advance his personal interests at the expense of Department leadership.”

The report also found that McCabe lied to or misled federal investigators at least four times, including three times under oath.

Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI – A great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2018

McCabe gave an interview last week in which he admitted there was a plan among senior officials within the Justice Department to remove Trump from office using the 25th amendment.



Andrew McCabe has been hitting all the talk shows and has made claims that President Trump “possibly” worked for Russia. Alex Jones calls in from the road to join Owen and Roger to break down this deep state manipulation.

During several interviews this week, McCabe stated that he still thinks Trump could be a Russian agent.

“I mean, you have an incredible number of people in the campaign, close to the president, who had numerous contacts with Russians, people connected to Russian intelligence. And now we have many of those same people who actively tried to cover up those contacts. I mean, it’s — it all seems to get more suspicious every day.” McCabe told Stephen Colbert.

Trump has repeatedly denounced McCabe, and believes he was involved in a deep state move to unseat him from the Presidency.

“The biggest abuse of power and corruption scandal in our history, and it’s much worse than we thought. Andrew McCabe (FBI) admitted to plotting a coup (government overthrow) when he was serving in the FBI, before he was fired for lying & leaking.” @seanhannity @FoxNews Treason! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2019

