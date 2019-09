President Trump declares “we’re at war,” as he stares down the barrel of Democrat impeachment efforts.

Alex Jones breaks down Trump’s recent comments addressing the broken press and the dishonest media, and points out the globalists are going for broke in their attempts to oust the president and collapse the nation.

