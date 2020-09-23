Video: Trump Slams China For Having "Unleashed This Plague Onto The World"

In a damning speech to the United Nations Tuesday, President Trump blasted China for covering up the coronavirus outbreak and failing to prevent a global pandemic, adding that the World Health Organisation was complicit.

“As we pursue this bright future, we must hold accountable the nation which unleashed this plague onto the world: China,” Trump said.

“The Chinese government and the World Health Organization, which is virtually controlled by China, falsely declared that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission,” the President added.

“Later they falsely said people without symptoms would not spread the disease,” Trump continued, adding that “The United Nations must hold China accountable for their actions.”

“We have waged a fierce battle against the invisible enemy — the China virus,” Trump asserted.

The President further attacked China more broadly, stating that “Those who attack America’s exceptional environmental record while ignoring China’s rampant pollution are not interested in the environment. They only want to punish America. And I will not stand for it.”

Turning to solutions, Trump promised to distribute a vaccine noting, “We will defeat the virus, and we will end the pandemic and enter a new era of prosperity, cooperation and peace.”

The President also criticised the UN, saying that it needs to concentrate on “the real problems of the world” including “terrorism, the oppression of women, forced labor, drug trafficking, human and sex trafficking, religious persecution, and the ethnic cleansing of religious minorities”.

China’s UN ambassador Zhang Jun later hit back at Trump, declaring “The world is at a crossroads. At this moment, the world needs more solidarity and cooperation, but not confrontation.”

President Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, claimed that the country has “no intention to fight either a cold war or a hot one with any country”, adding that “Any attempt of politicizing the issue or stigmatization must be rejected.”

Xi advocated a global solution to the pandemic, via the WHO, proclaiming that “We will continue to narrow differences and resolve disputes with others through dialogue and negotiation. We will not seek to develop only ourselves or engage in zero sum game. Unilateralism is dead.”

Xi called for an embracing of globalism, declaring that “COVID-19 reminds us that we are living in an interconnected global village with a common stake.”

“Burying one’s head in the sand like an ostrich in the face of economic globalization, or trying to fight it with Don Quixote’s lance, goes against the trend of history. Let this be clear: the world will never return to isolation,” Xi urged in a blatant advocation of globalism.

The Chinese leader’s words are extremely rich, given that China deliberately seized global supply lines for medical supplies and disgustingly profited by not informing the rest of the globe of the extent of the spread of coronavirus back in January.

A US Foreign Affairs Committee report released this week concluded as much, noting that China covered up the coronavirus pandemic, and failed to follow international health guidelines which would have almost certainly prevented the global pandemic.

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!