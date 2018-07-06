Video: Trump Slams 'Dishonest, Fake' Media For Using 'Anonymous Sources' To Smear Him

President Trump took a customary swipe at the media during a rally in Montana Thursday night, telling a huge crowd that his detractors in the media are “damn dishonest,” and describing them as “really bad people”.

“I see the way they write,” Trump bellowed.

“They’re so damn dishonest. And I don’t mean all of them. Because some of the finest people I know are journalists. Really. Hard to believe when I say that. I hate to say it but I have to say. But 75% of those people are downright dishonest. Downright dishonest.” the President continued.

Trump then specifically addressed the media’s use of the term ‘anonymous sources’ in articles and coverage designed to put him in a bad light.

“They’re fake. They’re fake,” he said. “They quote sources. ‘A source within the Trump organization said.’ A source. They don’t have a source. They never use names anymore”

“The old days, you have to use names. ‘Jim Smith said that Donald Trump is a bad guy.’ They don’t do that anymore. They say ‘a source within the administration.’” The President added.

“They make the sources up. They don’t exist in many cases. I saw one of them said 15 anonymous sources. I don’t have 15 people — forget it. 15 anonymous sources have said all source of stuff. These are really bad people.” Trump declared.

During the same rally, Trump addressed the protester who attempted to scale the Statue of Liberty on July 4th, prompting an evacuation. Trump called the protester a ‘clown’.

“I would’ve said, 'let’s get some nets and wait till she comes down,'” Trump says of “that clown” protesting migrant family separations on the Statue of Liberty over the Fourth of July #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/yWtOde2Qze — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) July 5, 2018

“You saw that clown yesterday on the Statue of Liberty, you saw those clowns that went up there,” Trump said, adding “I wouldn’t have done it.”

“I would have said let’s get some nets, we’ll wait ’til she….just get some nets,” he continued.

Trump also took a swipe at Elizabeth Warren, a potential 2020 opponent, saying that he’d provide her with a DNA test, to determine her ancestry.

“We will take that little kit and say — but we have to do it gently. It’s the ‘Me Too’ generation, so we have to be very gentle. And we will gently take the kit and slowly toss it, hoping it didn’t hit her and injure her arm. Even though it weighs only 2 ounces,” Trump said.

“And we will say we will give $1 million to your favorite charity, paid for by Trump, if you take the test and it shows you are an Indian.” the President added.

The full speech can be viewed below: