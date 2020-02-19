Video: Trump Slams "Fake News" Comcast and "MSDNC" Before Dem Debate

Holding an impromptu speech in the lobby of the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, President Trump slammed Comcast, calling it a “bad company,” and referred to MSNBC as “MSDNC.”

Attendees of a Trump Victory fundraising committee event recorded the speech via cell phone, as no media was there to film the unscripted POTUS appearance.

“They’re fake,” Trump said, referring to MSNBC and Comcast. “I think one thing we’ve done during the last almost four years — we’re going to be done with four years soon, can you believe it? — but one thing we’ve is we’ve shown the press to be corrupt and fake. And they really are.”

“I hate to say it you know. I’m proud of our country, but we could go two notches up, four notches up, if we had an honest press. We don’t. It is totally corrupt,” he continued.

Next, Trump railed against the network hosting Wednesday night’s Democratic debate, saying, “That ‘MSDNC’ — ‘MSDNC’ may be worse than CNN, and it’s all Comcast, you know, Comcast — they are a terrible organization.”

“I’m embarrassed to say, I had 12 years of The Apprentice on Comcast, I am embarrassed to say. But Comcast is a terrible, terrible — really, in my opinion, corrupt as it comes to broadcasting the news,” he asserted. “I think it’s a disgrace what Comcast does. I really do believe, CNN is just incompetent. But Comcast is more evil. And they’re a disgrace to this country. So I have to say that.”

Seeing all the cell phones pointed in his direction, President Trump added, “I hope somebody puts that on cell. Do you have that on cell? Because I don’t think we allowed the press in here. I have a feeling — Will that go viral? Yes, I hope so.”

The sporadic speech took place as POTUS was on his way to Phoenix, Arizona for a Wednesday night rally that will take place during the Democratic debate in Las Vegas, Nevada.

