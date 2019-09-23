President Trump walked by establishment activist Greta Thunberg without noticing her when he made a surprise appearance at the United Nations climate summit on Monday.

Greta Thunberg watched quietly as the U.S. President Donald Trump stole the show at the United Nations General Assembly, while the highly anticipated Climate Summit was taking place. https://t.co/5ig2mymjRw pic.twitter.com/7P9RR242Mm — euronews (@euronews) September 23, 2019

The president wasn’t expected to stop by the climate summit at the UN General Assembly in New York, but he did briefly appear to tout the US’s economic performance over the past two years and to listen to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

He then moved on to another event at the assembly on religious freedom, in which he called on other nations to stop persecutions.

“We ask the governments of the world to honor the eternal right of every person to follow their conscience, live by their faith and give glory to God,” Trump stated while denouncing recent attacks on synagogues and mosques across the world.

At the climate summit, 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg made an emotional speech on “man-made climate change” which was heavily promoted by the mainstream media – and was also heavily criticized on social media.

“I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean,” Thunberg said. “Yet you all come to us for hope. How dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”

Of course, nobody forced Greta to come to New York to push more of the same “man-made climate change” rhetoric that’s led to numerous failed predictions of some catastrophe occurring in X amount of years due to “global warming” or the more intentionally-vague phrase “climate change.”

It’s also worth noting that in the past, China and India, two rapidly-growing economic competitors to the US, were given special exemptions in “climate change” treaties which gave them unique advantages over the US while doing practically little to combat “global warming.”

If the treaties were actually about fighting “man-made climate change” and not handicapping the US economy, then why are the world’s largest polluters given exemptions?

China in particular emits far more greenhouse gases than the US, yet Thunberg is preaching to the US.

“But I dare the teen activist to take her climate alarmism tour to Communist China or Iran or unabashed polluter North Korea,” wrote Breitbart’s Jerome Hudson. “These countries are the driving force behind a world where carbon emissions continue to rise.”

“But the teen Nobel Peace Prize nominee won’t do that, I’m sure. Her handlers won’t let her go near the borders of those countries because they know it won’t end well: Greta will either be shown the door or thrown in a cell.”



