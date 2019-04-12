Video: Trump Supporter Wearing MAGA Hat Assaulted in Airport

A high-profile Trump supporter who filmed an assault against him asked his followers to donate to a charity for the mother of the person who attacked him.

On Thursday, Walk Away founder Brandon Straka tweeted a video showing a model assaulting him as he took his camera out to film their interaction.

At the airport w my MAGA hat on. This girl approached me 2 tell me I should be embarrassed. She said I’m a racist & POTUS is a racist. When I repeatedly asked why she replied, “He just is. He just is”. So I began recording & grabbed me twice. Shall we make this model very famous? pic.twitter.com/TdPhwJQcXs — Brandon Straka (@usminority) April 11, 2019

“At the airport w my MAGA hat on,” Straka wrote in a tweet. “This girl approached me 2 tell me I should be embarrassed. She said I’m a racist & POTUS is a racist. When I repeatedly asked why she replied, “He just is. He just is”. So I began recording & grabbed me twice. Shall we make this model very famous?”

After researching the model, Straka found she was trying to raise money for her ill mother, so instead of harassing her, he asked his followers to help donate to her mother.

“Wouldn’t it be something if every Trump supporter reading this gave a dollar to her family, w/ a message of love, signed ‘from a Trump supporter’?” Straka asked.

1. My team identified the girl who harassed me at the airport. Upon researching her, we discovered that her mother was recently quite ill and a GoFundMe was started for her. Rather than perpetuating the animosity that was shown toward me today, I’ve decided… https://t.co/eGKJ2wjGFF — Brandon Straka (@usminority) April 11, 2019

2. …to transform rancor into love. I am donating to her mother’s GoFundMe & wishing her & her family peace & wellness. Wouldn’t it be something if every Trump supporter reading this gave a dollar to her family, w/ a message of love, signed “from a Trump supporter”?continued… — Brandon Straka (@usminority) April 11, 2019

3. Please DO NOT engage in any act of retaliation, hatred, or unkindness toward this person. Let’s show what makes America great- combating hate with love. This is what The #WalkAway Campaign is all about. https://t.co/g7umvxeADy — Brandon Straka (@usminority) April 11, 2019

However, after a few hours, the GoFundMe appeared to shut down for unknown reasons.

So many amazing Trump supporters stepped up to try to donate and do something positive, but she closed the GoFundMe rather than accept an act of kindness from a Trump supporter — Brandon Straka (@usminority) April 12, 2019

The page is now closed. It would be really sad if she intentionally robbed her mother of the blessings others could give to her financially just so that she could avoid getting the donations from @realDonaldTrump supporters. I pray that isn’t the reason. That would make her Trump — Matthew (@GreatAgainMatty) April 12, 2019