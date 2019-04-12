Video: Trump Supporter Wearing MAGA Hat Assaulted in Airport

A high-profile Trump supporter who filmed an assault against him asked his followers to donate to a charity for the mother of the person who attacked him.

On Thursday, Walk Away founder Brandon Straka tweeted a video showing a model assaulting him as he took his camera out to film their interaction.

“At the airport w my MAGA hat on,” Straka wrote in a tweet. “This girl approached me 2 tell me I should be embarrassed. She said I’m a racist & POTUS is a racist. When I repeatedly asked why she replied, “He just is. He just is”. So I began recording & grabbed me twice. Shall we make this model very famous?”

After researching the model, Straka found she was trying to raise money for her ill mother, so instead of harassing her, he asked his followers to help donate to her mother.

“Wouldn’t it be something if every Trump supporter reading this gave a dollar to her family, w/ a message of love, signed ‘from a Trump supporter’?” Straka asked.

However, after a few hours, the GoFundMe appeared to shut down for unknown reasons.


