Kaitlin Bennett talks with Trump supporters who proudly flaunt their MAGA hats outside of a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan but admit they’re afraid to wear them in public.

In today’s hostile political environment, the majority of Trump supporters interviewed admitted they feel uneasy when wearing Trump gear due to the high possibility of being attacked or accosted by liberals suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS).

By definition, this behavior is a form of terrorism.