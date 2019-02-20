Video: Trump Touts Completed Border Wall Construction in New Mexico

President Trump on Wednesday tweeted he’s pleased with the progress being made on his border wall project.

“We have just built this powerful Wall in New Mexico,” the president wrote on Twitter. “Completed on January 30, 2019 – 47 days ahead of schedule! Many miles more now under construction!”

We have just built this powerful Wall in New Mexico. Completed on January 30, 2019 – 47 days ahead of schedule! Many miles more now under construction! #FinishTheWall pic.twitter.com/TYkj3KRdOC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2019

The video is tagged with the red and white castle logo associated with United States Army Corps of Engineers.

Sections of the wall also continue being updated along the Border Patrol’s San Diego sector.

Border wall construction happening in San Diego, funded by Border Patrol’s 2017 and 2018 appropriations pic.twitter.com/GOvkFIi3pp #maga #buildthewall — Matt Batzel (@MattBatzel) February 20, 2019

The Trump administration has faced numerous hurdles, mostly from Democrats, in securing funding for the ambitious project.

Last week the president speaking from the White House Rose Garden declared a national emergency on the southern border, effectively allowing him to divert funds to the project.

In response, several states, including Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, and Maine, joined a lawsuit led by California challenging the declaration, claiming it’s a constitutional violation.

Despite the lawsuits, President Trump appears determined to win the legal battles and get the wall up as soon as possible, even if it means taking the case to the Supreme Court, where he’s confident they’ll rule in favor of the presidential authority to secure the nation’s borders.

