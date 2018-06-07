Video: Trump Trolls Hillary, Obama While Touting Massive Economic Wins

President Trump on Thursday trolled Democrats who warned he would tank the economy during the 2016 presidential campaign.

MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/KppRUU5OZ3 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2018

The president tweeted a video featuring Crooked Hillary giving a campaign speech in which she said Trump’s policies would plunge the economy into a recession.

The video also included a clip of ex-President Obama claiming Trump wouldn’t be able to bring jobs back and that he doesn’t possess a magic wand.

The May jobs numbers released last Friday showed an impressive 3.8 percent unemployment rate and 223,000 jobs added to the labor market.

Additionally, The Washington Examiner reports:

The total number of workers receiving unemployment benefits is running at the lowest levels in 44 years, the Department of Labor reported Thursday in more encouraging news about the economy.

Last month, black and hispanic unemployment rates also reached record lows.